Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wireshark for Beginners: Capture Packets by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this Guided Project, Wireshark for Beginners: Capture Packets, learners will take on the role of a novice security analyst helping a company detect certain network traffic on their server by capturing and analyzing web traffic. Such skills are invaluable in both cybersecurity and software development domains for better understanding the communication going on between a client and a server.
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up and use Wireshark to capture, save, and filter HTTP and HTTPS packets.
In order to be successful in this project you should understand computer networking terminology such as IP address, HTTP, HTTPS, TCP, and handshakes....