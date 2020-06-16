Getting Started with Power BI Desktop
2,674 ratings
48,446 already enrolled
Import and Transform Data with Power BI Desktop
Visualize Data with Power BI Desktop
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of using Power BI Desktop software. We will do this by analyzing data on credit card defaults with Power BI Desktop. Power BI Desktop is a free Business Intelligence application from Microsoft that lets you load, transform, and visualize data. You can create interactive reports and dashboards quite easily, and quickly. We will learn some of the basics of Power BI by importing, transforming, and visualizing the data. This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with the Power BI Desktop software. There are no hard prerequisites and any competent computer user should be able to complete the project successfully. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business Analytics
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
power bi
Business Intelligence
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Overview of the Rhyme Interface
Importing the Data
Fixing the Column Names
Transforming the Data
Creating Reports
Defaults by Education Level
Defaults by States
Defaulter Ratio and Slicing the Data
by JVJun 16, 2020
It is a perfect teaser for Power BI and makes you want to use the tool right away. It provides the basics in a very nice way and it was easy to do the excercises while following the video.
by VLJan 3, 2021
Not bad, very basic, but excellently explained. The instructor is great. However, I find it too expensive for the amount of knowledge/skill that it gives, in comparison with a full Coursera course.
by YWJan 3, 2022
Very good hands on introduction to PowerBI, I have zero experience with it and found it very well structured and reflective of the first steps using the application
by EGNov 2, 2021
Only needed a refresher course, as I was using BI, after a long time. The instructor touched upon every importanat detail that you are going to need and the rest you can figure out on your own. Kudos
