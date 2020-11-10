Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Power BI Desktop by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
2,674 ratings
•
613 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of using Power BI Desktop software. We will do this by analyzing data on credit card defaults with Power BI Desktop. Power BI Desktop is a free Business Intelligence application from Microsoft that lets you load, transform, and visualize data. You can create interactive reports and dashboards quite easily, and quickly. We will learn some of the basics of Power BI by importing, transforming, and visualizing the data.
This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with the Power BI Desktop software. There are no hard prerequisites and any competent computer user should be able to complete the project successfully.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
AZ
Nov 16, 2020
Simple, easy and short course. Would definitely recommend it if you were looking to learn about power BI in a short period. Very informative and provide good explanation of the basics of the software,
EG
Nov 2, 2021
Only needed a refresher course, as I was using BI, after a long time. The instructor touched upon every importanat detail that you are going to need and the rest you can figure out on your own. Kudos