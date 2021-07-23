Docker for absolute beginners
Understanding docker architecture
Docker commands to manage images, containers, volumes, and networks
Deploying a web application as a docker container
Docker accelerates how you build, share, and run modern applications. Docker is a tool designed to make it easier to create, deploy, and run applications by using containers. Containers allow a developer to package up an application with all of the parts it needs, such as libraries and other dependencies, and deploy it as one package. In this 2 hours guided project through hands-on labs you will learn the following -- 1. Understanding docker architecture 2. Docker commands to manage images and containers 3. Networks in docker 4. Volumes in docker 5. Deploying a web application as a docker container
Devops
containerization
Docker
Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Docker and its architecture
Managing docker as a service
Docker CLI - Deploy your first docker containers
Docker CLI - Docker commands II
Deploying a web application (Jenkins) as docker container
Docker Networks
Communicating between two docker containers
Docker Volumes
Docker Bind Volumes
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by CLNov 25, 2021
Course is very practical, and well explained. Very useful. Thank you.
by QTJul 23, 2021
I like this course. Easy to understand how docker works.
by ENOct 26, 2021
Great, beginner course or refresher course, totally recommend.
by MSAug 4, 2021
Great guided course to learn the basics of Docker, Learn By Doing is the goal.
