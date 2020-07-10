Profile

Saurabh Dhingra

Test Automation Architect and DevOps Specialist

Saurabh Dhingra Saurabh believes in the untapped potential of human beings. He knows everyone can excel provided they get the right direction and guidance. Through Coursera, he wants to create awareness about the courses, tools, and scope of automation testing for the learners and seasoned professionals. What brought him here? Saurabh started teaching in his mid-teens to help his friends with Mathematics and Science. His friends loved it, and he rejoiced as he polished his skills as a trainer. He decided to hone his skills and get a degree in Information Technology. In the year 2010, he joined HCL to explore the needs and potential of automation testing on a global platform. For the next three years, he worked rigorously to understand and develop the methodology for developing frameworks on Automation tools and DevOps What is his Vision? During his tenure in IT, he realized people need help with the basics and advanced level tools on a deeper level. He initiated classrooms to help and diversify the Automation testing domain for his associates. Saurabh has helped his friends, associates, and students realize their dreams by closely working with them, guiding them through the thick and thin.

Waits in Selenium Test Automation Tool

Learn Cypress UI test automation with real-time scenarios

Deploying Java-Maven Application With Jenkins CI/CD Tool

Automate an e-commerce web application using Selenium & Java

API Testing with Karate Framework

API Testing Using Rest Assured Test Automation Tool

Start Your API Testing Journey With Postman Tool

Advanced TestNG Framework and Integration with Selenium

Scheduling Selenium TestNG tests via Jenkins CI/CD tool

Introduction to API Testing using JMeter Tool

Introduction to TestNG and Integration with Selenium

Cypress end to end testing and intercepting network call

Create Your First Automation Script Using Selenium and Java

Docker for absolute beginners

Master XPath, Css Selector, and Other Locators in Selenium

Building Test Automation Framework using Selenium and TestNG

Source control management for test automation with Git

Selenium Test Execution On Docker Containers

Performance Testing with JMeter for absolute beginners

Building Test Automation Framework - Selenium, C# & NUnit

Building API Test Automation Framework Using Rest Assured

Terraform Basics - Create a virtual machine on MS Azure

Cypress API test automation for absolute beginners

Terraform for absolute beginners

Data-Driven Testing (via Database) with Selenium & Nunit

Selenium Grid - Running Selenium tests in parallel

Data-Driven Testing (via Database) with Selenium & TestNG

Data-Driven Testing (via spreadsheet) with Selenium & TestNG

API Testing a real web application via Postman

Cypress UI automation testing for absolute beginners

Create your first test automation script - Selenium and C#

Data-Driven Testing (via spreadsheet) with Selenium & Nunit

