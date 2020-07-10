Saurabh Dhingra Saurabh believes in the untapped potential of human beings. He knows everyone can excel provided they get the right direction and guidance. Through Coursera, he wants to create awareness about the courses, tools, and scope of automation testing for the learners and seasoned professionals. What brought him here? Saurabh started teaching in his mid-teens to help his friends with Mathematics and Science. His friends loved it, and he rejoiced as he polished his skills as a trainer. He decided to hone his skills and get a degree in Information Technology. In the year 2010, he joined HCL to explore the needs and potential of automation testing on a global platform. For the next three years, he worked rigorously to understand and develop the methodology for developing frameworks on Automation tools and DevOps What is his Vision? During his tenure in IT, he realized people need help with the basics and advanced level tools on a deeper level. He initiated classrooms to help and diversify the Automation testing domain for his associates. Saurabh has helped his friends, associates, and students realize their dreams by closely working with them, guiding them through the thick and thin.