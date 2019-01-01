TensorFlow and Keras Projects for Beginners

This is a curated collection of Guided Projects for aspiring machine learning engineers and data scientists. This collection will help you get started with deep learning using Keras API, and TensorFlow framework. TensorFlow is the one of most popular machine learning frameworks, and Keras is a high level API for deep learning which can be used with TensorFlow framework as its backend.

In the first few Guided Projects of this collection, you can try out simple tasks like basic image classification and regression to help you build confidence with foundational topics and then move into more advanced tasks in later projects.

This collection is suitable even if you have never used TensorFlow or Keras before. Every Guided Project comes with step-by-step visual instructions so you will be able to confidently complete even relatively advanced tasks. However, prior experience in Python programming and a basic conceptual understanding of how neural networks work is highly recommended.

Tensorflow is one of the trending job skills in Coursera's 2020 Global Skills Index (GSI). Download the 2020 edition of the GSI report.

Basic Image Classification with TensorFlow

Basic Image Classification with TensorFlow

What is Keras?

Keras is an incredibly powerful but simple to use API built on top of TensorFlow. Because of its ease of use, Keras is often used for rapid prototyping — imagine being able to train and test a model with just a few lines of code! It is also possible to deploy models trained with Keras in production usually by saving the models in TensorFlow's SavedModel format. Keras is very flexible and lends itself really well to all kinds of machine learning tasks.

What is TensorFlow?

TensorFlow is a popular open-source framework for machine learning. While Keras is geared more towards implementing Deep Learning models, TensorFlow is more suitable for implementing broader Machine Learning tasks. TensorFlow comes with additional features for highly performant, scalable machine learning tasks.

What is a Guided Project?

A Guided Project helps you learn a job-relevant skill in under 2 hours through an interactive experience with step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.

