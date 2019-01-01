TensorFlow and Keras Projects for Beginners

Basic Image Classification with TensorFlow
Predicting House Prices with Regression using TensorFlow
Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow
Avoid Overfitting Using Regularization in TensorFlow
Save, Load and Export Models with Keras
Regression with Automatic Differentiation in TensorFlow
Neural Network from Scratch in TensorFlow
Image Noise Reduction with Auto-encoders using TensorFlow
Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow
Simple Recurrent Neural Network with Keras
What is Keras?
Keras is an incredibly powerful but simple to use API built on top of TensorFlow. Because of its ease of use, Keras is often used for rapid prototyping — imagine being able to train and test a model with just a few lines of code! It is also possible to deploy models trained with Keras in production usually by saving the models in TensorFlow's SavedModel format. Keras is very flexible and lends itself really well to all kinds of machine learning tasks.
What is TensorFlow?
TensorFlow is a popular open-source framework for machine learning. While Keras is geared more towards implementing Deep Learning models, TensorFlow is more suitable for implementing broader Machine Learning tasks. TensorFlow comes with additional features for highly performant, scalable machine learning tasks.
What is a Guided Project?
A Guided Project helps you learn a job-relevant skill in under 2 hours through an interactive experience with step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.
