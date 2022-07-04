Online Master of Public Health (MPH) Degree Programs
Why earn a public health degree?
Receiving a degree in public health can open a path to a career in many fields. Whether you are looking to get your M.S. in Population and Health or advance your career with an MPH degree, you can find affordable online public health degrees from top universities offered on Coursera.
Top Quality Learning
We partner with leading universities to deliver the world's best online public health degree programs.
You don't need to quit your job or move to a new city to earn a top university degree in public health. Learn from the same professors and graduate with a high-value credential from the same university. Choose from a variety of online MPH programs and public health degrees in some of today's most in-demand fields, and learn from leaders in the public health community.
Affordable Pricing
Earn a high-stature public health degree for much less than similar programs.
We partner with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make public health degrees more accessible for everyone. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online public health and MPH degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation. Financial aid is available for qualified students.
Modular and Stackable
Try your first course risk-free & start working towards your degree today.
Courses, Specializations, or MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
APPLIED, REAL-WORLD LEARNING
Benefit from team-based learning and live expert instruction.
Online public health degrees on Coursera are powered by technology that helps you spark meaningful connections with faculty and your peers. Throughout the program, you may attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and classmates. On every step of your learning journey, you'll have access to a dedicated online student support team.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Online MPH Degrees
A Master of public Health, or MPH, is an interdisciplinary graduate degree focused on the science and practical application of building good community health by learning to work designing good community education, working within the legal and political system to promote public health initiatives and policies. Master's in Public Health degrees can focus students looking to make the world a healthier place in many areas, including epidemiology, health education, environmental health, population science, biostatistics, and health services administration.
You can learn public health anytime and anywhere in the world—all you need is an Internet connection.
For students that go through public health degree programs on Coursera that are accredited by our university partners, all of the content is created by university faculty members who are subject matter experts. Your degree will be conferred and accredited by the universities themselves.