What Is a Master’s Degree?

Earning a master's degree could unlock a range of benefits, from career advancement to a boost in pay. Learn more about this postgraduate degree.
A master’s degree is a graduate degree that allows students to build advanced knowledge of a specialized body of theoretical and applied knowledge, forge a deeper understanding of their area of study, and develop a range of skills applicable to their trade. With a master’s degree, you can typically have more opportunities to advance your career as a valuable, knowledgeable employee or pursue further postgraduate education, such as a doctoral degree.
Earning your master’s degree typically takes anywhere from one to three years, depending on several factors, such as your field of study and the time you wish to dedicate to your program. If you're currently on a career path, you might find that taking one or two classes a semester is more manageable and, therefore, may need three or more years to complete your program. If you're in a position to dedicate more of your time to being a full-time student, you could finish within a year or two.
While different universities and programs have varied requirements for earning a master’s degree, the general guidelines tend to be similar.
A bachelor’s degree in your subject area (some institutions are flexible about specializations)
Minimum GPA from your bachelor’s program
Prerequisite undergraduate courses in subject area
Letters of recommendation
30 to 60 hours of coursework
Minimum GPA
Master’s thesis, capstone project, or internship
Master’s degrees fall under an array of categories, the most common being Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (MS) degrees. MA degrees typically focus on humanities subjects, while MS degrees tend to prepare you for technical fields. However, overlap exists between the two. For instance, you can receive an MA or an MS in special education.
Additional types of master's degrees include:
Master of Education (MEd)
Master of Research (MRes)
Master of Philosophy (MPhil)
Master of Studies (MSt)
Master of Technology (MTech)
Master of Laws (LLM)
Master of Library Sciences (MLS)
Whether you are looking to integrate a master’s degree in your long-term student career, focus on ongoing research, or simply obtain more specialized knowledge of your field, you have many degree choices and options to pursue as a professional.
The benefits of continuing your education can be pretty similar across different career fields. These can include:
Increased salary
More advanced job opportunities
Competitive edge within your career field
Access to new opportunities through networking activities in your field, like conferences available to graduate students
Focused understanding of the components of your subject
Chance to build skills you can utilize throughout your career, such as honing your critical thinking abilities
Opportunities to fully explore your passions in a practical way
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a professional with a bachelor’s degree in the United States makes an average income of approximately $69,368 a year as of 2021. [1]. The earning increase that comes from a master’s degree is about 18 percent, or around $81,848 a year on average. How much you make can vary based on many factors, including your industry, location, and previous experience.
