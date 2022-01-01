- optical system specification
- optimization of optical systems
- optical design
Optical Engineering Specialization
Master Optical Design. Design high performance optical systems for a wide range of applications.
Offered By
What you will learn
Specify an optical system and potential solutions to meet those specs
Transform layouts into optical designs including real optical components
Analyze you designs in an industry standard optical design code, OpticStudio by Zemax, to validate and optimize the design
be able to design, to first order, such optical systems with simple mathematical and graphical techniques
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course of this Specialization, you will design progressively more complicated optical systems, like those you will find in the real world. To do so, you will use both basic mathematical tools and the software application OpticStudio, made by Zemax for the final design.
Some undergraduate math and physics, along with some basics of electrical engineering
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
First Order Optical System Design
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5600, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Optical Efficiency and Resolution
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5601, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Design of High-Performance Optical Systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5602, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
