Profile

Robert McLeod

Professor

Bio

Dr. McLeod received his BSEE in 1984 and MSEE in 1985 from Montana State University in Bozeman and the Ph.D. in EE in 1995 from the University of Colorado at Boulder, specializing in optical switching and computing. He has held research and management positions at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Siros Technologies (an optical data storage startup) and JDS Uniphase where he was a Director of Engineering. His research group specializes in the interaction of light and soft materials with applications to nano-lithography, 3D printing, computational imaging, regenerative medicine, integrated optics and high performance optical elements. He serves as a topical editor for the journal Optics Letters. He is currently the Richard and Joy Dorf Endowed Professor of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering and Director of the Materials Science and Engineering Program at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Courses

First Order Optical System Design

Optical Efficiency and Resolution

Design of High-Performance Optical Systems

