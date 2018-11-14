About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Optical Engineering Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Geometrical Optics for Gaussian Beams

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Maxwell's Equations

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Impulse Responses and Transfer Functions

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Finite Aperture Optics

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 90 min)

