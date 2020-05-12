This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5607, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Active Optical Devices Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Liquid Crystal Displays
The course will cover the basics of electronic display devices, including liquid crystals, electroluminescent, plasma, organic light emitting diodes, and electrowetting based displays. At the end of this course learners will be able to select a display technology and perform basic design of the display and have a thorough grasp of basic principles that drive display operation. Module 1 will cover the fundamentals of liquid crystal displays, used in most computer monitors.
Electroluminescent Displays
In this module, we will talk about electroluminescent displays. Electroluminescence is the non-thermal generation of light caused by an applied electric field to a material. Displays using this technology have many advantages including fast response, wide viewing angles, high resolution, wide operating temperatures, light weight, and good display qualities. You will learn about fundamentals of this important class of displays and challenges. It's a very exciting topic!
E-ink, Electrowetting, & Plasma Displays
In this module, you will learn about promising display technologies that include e-ink, electrowetting and plasma displays. While the technology is different than the liquid crystal displays, these techniques have their own advantages in terms of contrast, scaling to large areas and ultralow power consumption. I hope you have as great experience learning about these techniques as I have had in preparing the course material.
Reviews
- 5 stars56.09%
- 4 stars21.95%
- 3 stars17.07%
- 2 stars2.43%
- 1 star2.43%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DISPLAYS
A good course including basic information of Electroluminescent Display, Plasma display panels. OLED display would have been incorporated in the course. A good experience.
About the Active Optical Devices Specialization
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5605-5607, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.