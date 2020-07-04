Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Displays by University of Colorado Boulder

4.3
stars
41 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5607, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Displays Course Introduction The course will dive deep into electronic display devices, including liquid crystals, electroluminescent, plasma, organic light emitting diodes, and electrowetting based displays. You'll learn about various design principles, affordances and liabilities, and also a variety of applications in the real world of professional optics. Course Learning Outcomes At the end of this course you will be able to… (1) Select a display technology for a given application (LIDAR, imaging, microscopy etc.) (2) Design a system around the limitations of a given display technology (ie. addressing) (3) Design a system that maximizes contract...
By Yogiraj R

Jul 4, 2020

Poor. I don't know who has given this course 4 or 5 stars, I wouldn't give it even 1 star. Probably the professor's students were told to rate this lecture series which is where those 4 and 5 stars are coming from. She's just basically reading off powerpoint slides. The quizzes asked in between videos are totally irrelevant to what had rather had not been spoken or discussed before. She just throws around T, a, b, ne, no; all sorts of jargon without any sort of prior explanation of what sort of Greek she's talking.

I learnt a lot more about displays from the Texas instruments 5-10 minute videos than this entire course series. Had I not gone over the Texas instruments videos before, all of this would have felt like ancient Egyptian to me.

By R. G

Jun 17, 2020

informative course thank you

By KAHITHI O K R

Jul 18, 2020

good

By mugdha d

May 13, 2020

A good course including basic information of Electroluminescent Display, Plasma display panels. OLED display would have been incorporated in the course. A good experience.

By Mohamed F

Apr 22, 2020

The course will introduce to many display technologies but it targets the working principle only, which is not bad in order to get introduced to many kinds of displays. However, I think that the working principles explaining can be better.

By hari h

May 16, 2020

good

