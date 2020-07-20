About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Optical Engineering Specialization
Course 3 of 3 in the
Optical Engineering Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Chromatic Aberrations

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

5 hours to complete

Ray Aberrations

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 74 min)
Week 3

4 hours to complete

Field Curvature and Distortion

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 42 min)
Week 4

4 hours to complete

Techniques for Reduction of Aberrations

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min)

