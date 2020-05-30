Chevron Left
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5602, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Optical instruments are how we see the world, from corrective eyewear to medical endoscopes to cell phone cameras to orbiting telescopes. This course extends what you have learned about first-order, paraxial system design and optical resolution and efficiency with the introduction to real lenses and their imperfections. We begin with a description of how different wavelengths propagate through systems, then move on to aberrations that appear with high angle, non-paraxial systems and how to correct for those problems. The course wraps up with a discussion of optical components beyond lenses and an excellent example of a high-performance optical system – the human eye. The mathematical tools required for analysis of high-performance systems are complicated enough that this course will rely more heavily on OpticStudio by Zemax. This will allow students to analyze systems that are too complicated for the simple analysis thus far introduced in this set of courses....

By Wayne L

May 30, 2020

Excellent course. Actually the content itself worth 5 stars, but I have to take one star because of poor discussion forum management and unfriendly environment of the trial version Zemax. The staff really should consider to remove these concurrent posts since it flood the update date of the forum very often, and it makes difficult to track the status of discussion posts. Trial version Zemax lacks of save function, and it is really annoying when you need to manually input all of your design parameters every time. After all, I still highly recommend this course or specialization; professor McLeod's presentation is crystal clear and prof. Sullivan's experimental demonstration is also very illustrative. It is very helpful for people without formal training to establish good fundamental knowledge in optics.

By Oberon D

Nov 14, 2018

By the end of this course and the specialization as a whole I feel that I have built up the foundation I need to my new job. Enormous value and very well put together. Some of the subjects in this course were covered in a cursory manner so one doesn't fully understand what's going on but that is understandable given the breadth.

By Eda B S

Oct 4, 2020

Full insight is delivered in this course. Along with the prior specialization courses this course is so powerful complementary one. As an Optical Engineering enthusiastic I am satisfied by this course series

By Lim C C

Aug 20, 2021

A very good overview with all the necessary information. Good starter into the principles and ends with practical tips for the field.

By osama a r

Jul 21, 2020

Great course.Best online course on optics designing. Hope Coursera will launch more courses like this in future

By Chandan M

Aug 22, 2020

very good course

By Arda E

Feb 16, 2022

Wonderful

By Jyotismita S

Jun 7, 2021

very Good

