LC
Aug 20, 2021
A very good overview with all the necessary information. Good starter into the principles and ends with practical tips for the field.
OR
Jul 20, 2020
Great course.Best online course on optics designing. Hope Coursera will launch more courses like this in future
By Wayne L•
May 30, 2020
Excellent course. Actually the content itself worth 5 stars, but I have to take one star because of poor discussion forum management and unfriendly environment of the trial version Zemax. The staff really should consider to remove these concurrent posts since it flood the update date of the forum very often, and it makes difficult to track the status of discussion posts. Trial version Zemax lacks of save function, and it is really annoying when you need to manually input all of your design parameters every time. After all, I still highly recommend this course or specialization; professor McLeod's presentation is crystal clear and prof. Sullivan's experimental demonstration is also very illustrative. It is very helpful for people without formal training to establish good fundamental knowledge in optics.
By Oberon D•
Nov 14, 2018
By the end of this course and the specialization as a whole I feel that I have built up the foundation I need to my new job. Enormous value and very well put together. Some of the subjects in this course were covered in a cursory manner so one doesn't fully understand what's going on but that is understandable given the breadth.
By Eda B S•
Oct 4, 2020
Full insight is delivered in this course. Along with the prior specialization courses this course is so powerful complementary one. As an Optical Engineering enthusiastic I am satisfied by this course series
By Chandan M•
Aug 22, 2020
very good course
By Arda E•
Feb 16, 2022
Wonderful
By Jyotismita S•
Jun 7, 2021
very Good