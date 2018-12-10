About this Course

What you will learn

  • be able to design, to first order, such optical systems with simple mathematical and graphical techniques

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Geometrical Optics

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Optical System Design in OpticStudio

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

First Order Ray Tracing

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Thick Optics and Mirrors

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Optical Engineering Specialization

Optical Engineering

