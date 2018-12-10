This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5600, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
be able to design, to first order, such optical systems with simple mathematical and graphical techniques
University of Colorado Boulder
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Geometrical Optics
This module introduces rays, which we use to describe the motion of light through air and materials. The course overview describes the goals of this course and gives tips on how to make the best use of the course materials to be successful. The lectures introduce the material. The in-video questions, lab demonstrations, PhET interactive demonstration, practice problems, and homework assignment allow you to get actively involved in learning the material.
Optical System Design in OpticStudio
In this module, you will learn how to enter the description of an optical system into OpticStudio, analyze the performance of that system using various calculations and plots, and finally optimize that design by defining a merit function and search variables.
First Order Ray Tracing
This module applies Snell's Laws to the curved interfaces of lenses and mirrors. You will learn the graphical and mathematical tools you need to calculate image size and location for thin lens and mirror systems. This foundation is essential to build more complex optical systems.
Thick Optics and Mirrors
This module extends the analysis of the previous module to include the effects of real, thick lenses. You will learn how to input this factor into your optical system analysis and design.
The course is well structured. it would have been much better if there was more zemax design model in the weekly quiz.
Clear conceptual explanation of optical design concepts. Very helpful forf understanding ZEMAX operation.
Great content and teacher. The course evaluation needs some debugging and problems should be better explained.
Good lectures and presentations in this course. A sound and systematic basis for the next courses to follow.
About the Optical Engineering Specialization
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5600-5602, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
