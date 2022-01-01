About this Specialization

The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5605-5607, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here. This Active Optical Devices specialization is designed to help you gain complete understanding of active optical devices by clearly defining and interconnecting the fundamental physical mechanisms, device design principles, and device performance. You will study and gain active experience with light emitting semiconductor devices like light emitting diodes and lasers, nanophotonics, optical detectors, and displays. Specialization Learning Outcomes: *Analyze and design semiconductor light sources, and surrounding optical systems *Analyze and design detection systems for LIDAR, microscopy and cameras *Analyze and design systems for optical device systems that can adapt to the environment at hand. *Use lasers and optical electronics in electronic systems through an understanding of the interaction of light and atoms, laser rate equations and noise in photo-detection.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Light Emitting Diodes and Semiconductor Lasers

Nanophotonics and Detectors

Displays

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Frequently Asked Questions

