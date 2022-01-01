- design lasers
- design displays
- design detectors
- analyze lasers and detectors
Active Optical Devices Specialization
Deepen and Apply your Knowledge of Optical Devices. Analyze and design optical electronics that adapt for different optical environments.
Offered By
What you will learn
Analyze and design light sources and surrounding optical systems
Analyze and design detection systems for LIDAR, microscopy and cameras
Design optical device systems that can adapt to the environment
Use lasers and optical electronics through an understanding of the interaction of light and atoms, laser rate equations, and noise in photo-detection
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will engage in active analysis and design tasks involving weekly homework problem sets. These sets challenge you to derive expressions and calculate values based on the design principles covered in the course materials and ongoing analysis performed by you.
Some undergraduate-level math and physics, along with some basics of electrical engineering
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Light Emitting Diodes and Semiconductor Lasers
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5605, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Nanophotonics and Detectors
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5606, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Displays
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5607, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
Start working towards your Master's degree
