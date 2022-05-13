Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters
Code a particle filter from scratch in Python and use it to track a target in a real-world video.
In this one hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world computer vision problem. We will be locating and tracking a target in a video shot with a digital camera. We will encounter some of the classic challenges that make computer vision difficult: noisy sensor data, objects that change shape, and occlusion (object hidden from view). We will tackle these challenges with an artificial intelligence technique called a particle filter. By the end of this project, you will have coded a particle filter from scratch using Python and numpy. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Particle Filter
Opencv
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Python Programming
Numpy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load video frames
Display video frames
Initialize a particle filter
Compute errors
Compute weights and resample
Apply noise
Optimize the particle filter
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
