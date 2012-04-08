Choose the OpenCV Course That Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Science
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming
- Status: Free
Edge Impulse
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Computer Programming, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Python Programming, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, Human Learning, IBM Cloud, Natural Language Processing, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Computer Programming, Application Development, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Computer Programming Tools, Human Computer Interaction, Software Engineering Tools, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Big Data, Software Engineering, User Experience Design, Communication, Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Programming Principles, Software Architecture, Agile Software Development, Web Development, Product Management, Software Testing, Software-Defined Networking, Javascript, Data Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Internet Of Things
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Software Engineering, Computer Programming Tools, Computer Vision, Critical Thinking, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Computer Programming
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Software As A Service, Amazon Web Services, Cloud-Based Integration, Distributed Computing Architecture, Software Architecture
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular opencv courses
- Introduction to Computer Vision and Image Processing: IBM
- Python Project: pillow, tesseract, and opencv: University of Michigan
- Computer Vision with Embedded Machine Learning: Edge Impulse
- Analyzing Video with OpenCV and NumPy: Coursera Project Network
- Recognizing Shapes in Images with OpenCV: Coursera Project Network
- IBM AI Developer: IBM
- Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters: Coursera Project Network
- Internet of Things: Multimedia Technologies: University of California San Diego
- Android Graphics with OpenGL ES: Imperial College London
- Introduction to Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto