In the third and final course of the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science specialization, you will learn to track objects and detect motion in videos. Tracking objects and detecting motion are difficult tasks but are required for applications as varied as microbiology and autonomous systems. To track objects, you first need to detect them. You’ll use pre-trained deep neural networks to perform object detection. You’ll also use optical flow to detect motion and use the results to detect moving objects.
This course is part of the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
If you are new to image data, it’s recommended to first complete the Image Processing for Engineering and Science specialization.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Tracking
- Motion Detection
- Object Detection
- Optical Flow
- Computer Vision
Instructors
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Detecting Objects
Motion Detection
Detection and Tracking
Final Project
About the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
