Deep Learning for Object Detection

Detecting and locating objects is one of the most common uses of deep learning for computer vision. Applications include helping autonomous systems navigate complex environments, locating medical conditions like tumors, and identifying ready-to-harvest crops in agriculture. In the course projects, you will apply detection models to real-world scenarios and train a model to detect various parking signs. Completing this course will give you the skills to train detection models for your application.
Retrain popular YOLO deep learning models for your applications
Visualize results to gain insights into model performance
Evaluate detection models by examining both class and location accuracy.
Analyze labeled images to identify and fix potential data shortcomings
There are 4 modules in this course
Get started with object detection by using pre-trained models
4 videos5 readings1 quiz
Use transfer learning to retrain YOLO models for new applications
4 videos4 readings1 quiz
Use metrics like recall, precision, and mean average precision to evaluate your models
2 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Apply the full object detection workflow on a final project
2 videos6 readings3 assignments
Yes. A free license is available to learners enrolled in the course. You must have a computer capable of running MATLAB. You can view the system requirements here.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.