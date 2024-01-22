MathWorks
Deep Learning for Object Detection
Deep Learning for Object Detection

This course is part of Deep Learning for Computer Vision Specialization

Taught in English

Mehdi Alemi
Amanda Wang
Matt Rich

Instructors: Mehdi Alemi

8 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Retrain popular YOLO deep learning models for your applications

  • Visualize results to gain insights into model performance

  • Evaluate detection models by examining both class and location accuracy.

  • Analyze labeled images to identify and fix potential data shortcomings

8 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

Get started with object detection by using pre-trained models

4 videos5 readings1 quiz

Use transfer learning to retrain YOLO models for new applications

4 videos4 readings1 quiz

Use metrics like recall, precision, and mean average precision to evaluate your models

2 videos4 readings2 quizzes

Apply the full object detection workflow on a final project

2 videos6 readings3 assignments

Mehdi Alemi
MathWorks

