Advanced Deep Learning Techniques for Computer Vision
Advanced Deep Learning Techniques for Computer Vision

Mehdi Alemi
Amanda Wang
7 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Train and calibrate specialized models known as anomaly detectors

  • Generate synthetic training images for situations where acquiring more data is expensive or impossible

  • Use AI-assisted auto-labeling to save time and money

  • Import models from 3rd party tools like PyTorch and export your model outside of MATLAB

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

Train anomaly detection models. These models do not find specific objects or classes, but instead find unusual regions in images.

What's included

4 videos5 readings2 quizzes

Generate synthetic images to use for training models.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 quizzes

Save hours of manual labor by using model-assisted labeling to prepare images for object detection

What's included

1 video3 readings2 quizzes

Learn how to diagnose problems when training models for your applications. Also, learn the options available to share and use your model outside of MATLAB.

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructors

Mehdi Alemi
