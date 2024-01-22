Visual inspection and medical imaging are two applications that aim to find anything unusual in images. In this course, you’ll train and calibrate specialized models known as anomaly detectors to identify defects. You’ll also use advanced techniques to overcome common data challenges with deep learning. AI-assisted labeling is a technique to auto-label images, saving time and money when you have tens of thousands of images. If you have too few images, you’ll generate synthetic training images using data augmentation for situations where acquiring more data is expensive or impossible.
Advanced Deep Learning Techniques for Computer Vision
What you'll learn
Train and calibrate specialized models known as anomaly detectors
Generate synthetic training images for situations where acquiring more data is expensive or impossible
Use AI-assisted auto-labeling to save time and money
Import models from 3rd party tools like PyTorch and export your model outside of MATLAB
January 2024
7 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Train anomaly detection models. These models do not find specific objects or classes, but instead find unusual regions in images.
What's included
4 videos5 readings2 quizzes
Generate synthetic images to use for training models.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Save hours of manual labor by using model-assisted labeling to prepare images for object detection
What's included
1 video3 readings2 quizzes
Learn how to diagnose problems when training models for your applications. Also, learn the options available to share and use your model outside of MATLAB.
What's included
4 videos4 readings1 quiz1 plugin
