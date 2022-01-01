About this Specialization

Be at the forefront of the autonomous driving industry. With market researchers predicting a $42-billion market and more than 20 million self-driving cars on the road by 2025, the next big job boom is right around the corner. This Specialization gives you a comprehensive understanding of state-of-the-art engineering practices used in the self-driving car industry. You'll get to interact with real data sets from an autonomous vehicle (AV)―all through hands-on projects using the open source simulator CARLA. Throughout your courses, you’ll hear from industry experts who work at companies like Oxbotica and Zoox as they share insights about autonomous technology and how that is powering job growth within the field. You’ll learn from a highly realistic driving environment that features 3D pedestrian modelling and environmental conditions. When you complete the Specialization successfully, you’ll be able to build your own self-driving software stack and be ready to apply for jobs in the autonomous vehicle industry. It is recommended that you have some background in linear algebra, probability, statistics, calculus, physics, control theory, and Python programming. You will need these specifications in order to effectively run the CARLA simulator: Windows 7 64-bit (or later) or Ubuntu 16.04 (or later), Quad-core Intel or AMD processor (2.5 GHz or faster), NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD series card or higher, 8 GB RAM, and OpenGL 3 or greater (for Linux computers).
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Self-Driving Cars

State Estimation and Localization for Self-Driving Cars

Visual Perception for Self-Driving Cars

Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars

