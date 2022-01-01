Designed for those already in the industry.
Self-Driving Cars Specialization
Launch Your Career in Self-Driving Cars. Be at the forefront of the autonomous driving industry.
What you will learn
Understand the detailed architecture and components of a self-driving car software stack
Implement methods for static and dynamic object detection, localization and mapping, behaviour and maneuver planning, and vehicle control
Use realistic vehicle physics, complete sensor suite: camera, LIDAR, GPS/INS, wheel odometry, depth map, semantic segmentation, object bounding boxes
Demonstrate skills in CARLA and build programs with Python
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You’ll learn from a highly realistic driving environment that features 3D pedestrian modelling and environmental conditions. When you complete the Specialization successfully, you’ll be able to build your own self-driving software stack and be ready to apply for jobs in the autonomous vehicle industry.
Designed for those already in the industry.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Self-Driving Cars
Welcome to Introduction to Self-Driving Cars, the first course in University of Toronto’s Self-Driving Cars Specialization.
State Estimation and Localization for Self-Driving Cars
Welcome to State Estimation and Localization for Self-Driving Cars, the second course in University of Toronto’s Self-Driving Cars Specialization. We recommend you take the first course in the Specialization prior to taking this course.
Visual Perception for Self-Driving Cars
Welcome to Visual Perception for Self-Driving Cars, the third course in University of Toronto’s Self-Driving Cars Specialization.
Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars
Welcome to Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars, the fourth course in University of Toronto’s Self-Driving Cars Specialization.
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
