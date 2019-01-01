Profile

Jonathan Kelly

Associate Professor

Bio

Dr. Jonathan Kelly is Dean’s Catalyst Professor at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) and the Director of the Space & Terrestrial Autonomous Robotic Systems (STARS) Laboratory. He has developed robots that fly, drive, swim, and grasp. Before joining the University of Toronto, he was a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Kelly received his PhD degree from the University of Southern California, where his dissertation work focused on sensor fusion for robust robot navigation. Prior to graduate school, he was a software engineer at the Canadian Space Agency in Montreal, Canada.

Courses

State Estimation and Localization for Self-Driving Cars

Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars

Introduction to Self-Driving Cars

