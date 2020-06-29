About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Self-Driving Cars Specialization
Advanced Level

This is an advanced course, intended for learners with a background in computer vision and deep learning.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Work with the pinhole camera model, and perform intrinsic and extrinsic camera calibration

  • Detect, describe and match image features and design your own convolutional neural networks

  • Apply these methods to visual odometry, object detection and tracking

  • Apply semantic segmentation for drivable surface estimation

Course 3 of 4 in the
Self-Driving Cars Specialization
Advanced Level

This is an advanced course, intended for learners with a background in computer vision and deep learning.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Course 3: Visual Perception for Self-Driving Cars

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings
7 hours to complete

Module 1: Basics of 3D Computer Vision

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 2: Visual Features - Detection, Description and Matching

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Feedforward Neural Networks

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: 2D Object Detection

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Self-Driving Cars Specialization

Self-Driving Cars

