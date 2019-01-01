University of Toronto Logo

Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.

Courses and Specializations

GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis
GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization

Available now

Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization

Available now

Plant Bioinformatic Methods
Plant Bioinformatic Methods Specialization

Available now

Self-Driving Cars
Self-Driving Cars Specialization

Available now

iOS App Development with Swift
iOS App Development with Swift Specialization

Available now

A. Ka Tat Tsang

A. Ka Tat Tsang

Founder of the SSLD System; Professor and Factor-Inwentash Chair in Social Work in the Global Community
Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work
Brenda Mori, BScPT, MSc, PhD

Brenda Mori, BScPT, MSc, PhD

Director of Clinical Education & Community Affairs
Department of Physical Therapy
Brian Silverman

Brian Silverman

J.R.S. Prichard and Ann Wilson Chair in Management; Professor of Strategic Management
Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Chanel Grenaway

Chanel Grenaway

Principal
Chanel Grenaway & Associates
Charmaine Williams

Charmaine Williams

Associate Professor
Faculty of Social Work
Dina Brooks, PhD, PT

Dina Brooks, PhD, PT

Professor
Department of Physical Therapy
Don Boyes

Don Boyes

Professor, Teaching Stream
Geography and Planning
Euson Yeung, PhD, PT

Euson Yeung, PhD, PT

Lecturer
Department of Physical Therapy
Heather Gordon

Heather Gordon

Workplace Wellness Manager
University Health Network
Ivan Wanis Ruiz

Ivan Wanis Ruiz

Instructor
Continuing Studies
Jean-Paul Restoule

Jean-Paul Restoule

Associate Professor
Ontario Institute for Studies in Education
Jennifer Campbell

Jennifer Campbell

Professor, Teaching Stream
Department of Computer Science
Jia-Lin Xie

Jia-Lin Xie

Magna Professor of Management; Professor of Organizational Behaviour & HR Management
Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Jonathan Kelly

Jonathan Kelly

Associate Professor
Aerospace Studies
Karen Sihra, PhD

Karen Sihra, PhD

Director of Inclusion and Diversity
CPP Investments
Mark Leung

Mark Leung

Former Director, Business Design Lab
Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Nicholas James Provart

Nicholas James Provart

Professor
Cell & Systems Biology
Nika Stelman

Nika Stelman

Chief of Staff
BenchSci
Nouman Ashraf

Nouman Ashraf

Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management; Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Parham Aarabi

Parham Aarabi

Professor
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Paul Gries

Paul Gries

Professor, Teaching Stream
Department of Computer Science
Richard Florida

Richard Florida

University Professor and Director of Cities, University of Toronto
Martin Prosperity Institute, Rotman School of Management
Sarah Kaplan

Sarah Kaplan

Distinguished Professor & Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE)
Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Steve Joordens

Steve Joordens

Professor
Department of Psychology
Steven Waslander

Steven Waslander

Associate Professor
Aerospace Studies
