What you will learn

  • Recognize ways in which policies, products, services and processes might be implicitly gendered, thus creating inequitable impact

  • Develop fluency in key concepts of Gender Analytics, including language associated with sex, gender, gender identity and intersectionality.

  • Evaluate options for using Gender Analytics to spur inclusive innovation, especially in areas not often considered gendered

  • Identify opportunities to build personal and organizational capabilities to conduct intersectional Gender Analytics effectively

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analytics
  • Intersectional Analysis
  • Gender Based Analysis
  • Leadership Development
  • Innovation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Using Gender Analytics to create opportunities and mitigate risks

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Gender Analytics competencies

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Why gender and its intersections matter

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Gender Analytics for inclusive innovation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization

Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design

