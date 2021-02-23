IN
Feb 26, 2021
I have learned so much on this first module of the Gender specialization program seeing it from different angles and especially on how to promote diversity and inclusivity.
DH
Dec 13, 2020
I hadn't intended to finish the course so soon. I still planned to go back and do the assessments over again to raise my mark. Not sure if I can still do that or not.
By Rania H•
Feb 23, 2021
Insightful, well conceived, relevant, interactive... The best MOOC I have taken so far, thanks to the relevant way it has been designed, but also the qualitative content. Beyond the fact that this course is rich of a range of practical examples, the engagement in both profesional and personal plan/project since the beginning is a meaningful added value. Time spent in each module is very well distributed. Wether or not you're a gender champion or interested, this course is very transversal and the learning is nice, having previous knowledge (in gender perspective, marketing, politics...) or not ! Highly recommended.
By Laura E S•
Apr 15, 2021
I've taken dozens of Coursera courses and this is easily the most personally beneficial and practical of them all. The examples, pace, lectures, assessments, and material that one completes are designed to actually increase your competence in this area.
I'm a DEI researcher -- a professional in this field -- and while the topic itself wasn't new, I could recognize the amount of work that was put into this course's design to make it relevant and valuable to learners of all levels. I'll absolutely recommend this to anyone looking to understand the impact of gender on their world shaped around them.
By Lucky O•
Mar 29, 2021
I found the course contents very interesting and useful for learning and practice for the development of policy, product, services and process design.
I also found the members of Gender Studies Faculty at the University of Toronto knowledgeable and very professional. I could feel the professional disposition far away in Nigeria.
I want to appreciate Coursera for systemic flawless in addition for providing me with financial aid to take course 1 of the 5 courses of Gender Analysis for Innovation.
By Mariana M R•
Mar 1, 2021
Great way to start the specialization. If you have a background in Feminist/Women's studies or GRSJ studies this will help as a refresher and frame a lot of the concepts of gender and intersectionality from a product/service design lens. Very fun assignments too!
By Ingrid E N•
Feb 27, 2021
By Dawn H•
Dec 14, 2020
By Michela Z•
Jan 15, 2021
Brilliant foundation to learn more about the key concepts in gender analytics, diversity, equality and inclusion. Engaging instructors and great examples.
By Kemberly T•
Jan 31, 2021
All instructors and resource speakers are awesome! This course can be understand easily because of their expertise! Thank you!
By Hania H•
May 1, 2021
Very inspiring and beautifully integrated with impactful insights. Fully recommended!
By Cheryl B•
Feb 23, 2021
So much valuable information. It has helped me to think differently.
By Tülay T M•
Dec 26, 2020
Thanks for putting this course together. Its very well structured.
By Linda S•
Feb 8, 2021
A thorough insight into gender analytics. Very inspiring!
By Nina T•
Mar 21, 2021
Excellent foundational course in gender analytics
By Bernadette S•
May 30, 2021
Clear, excellent speakers
By Johanna C•
Apr 11, 2021
An excellent course.
By Isabela S C•
Jan 11, 2021
Amazing course!
By Anjali M•
May 25, 2021
The course was superbly designed. I especially liked the question and answer format in the videos. It compels you to think. It draws out ideas and encourages you to be interactive rather than just passively imbibing information. I struggled with week two however as the framework is very complex and a bit daunting when placed before you so early in the course. I returned to week two at the end. If the framework includes a live example running throughout and perhaps some pictures, the spectre of so many tables all at once will not be daunting for a beginner :). All in all a very enjoyable experience. The clarity of thought of the chief course organizer Ms Kaplan shines through strongly all along and makes things very easy to assimilate. A heartfelt thank you to each and every instructor and guest who facilitated my learning as also some students who contributed interesting perspectives.
By Gisela P•
Apr 16, 2021
Práctico, interesante y orientado al impacto en el desarrollo de negocios inclusivos e innovadores.
By Silvia P•
Mar 14, 2021
Thank you for opening my mind!
By Lindsey E•
Apr 14, 2022
This course was very rich in information and learning opportunities for me. The content was well organized, the speakers were experts in the field and the frameworks and examples provided have enabled me to take this information and consider how to actually apply this in my day-to-day role. I highly recommend to anyone interested in gender equity and pondering the question of "but how do I actually do this?" Very valuable and I have high expectations for the rest of the 4 courses as a part of this certificate.
By Maitreya R•
Jun 12, 2021
The teaching style, course flow, related examples and case studies are well structured and made the overall course fun and informative. Action based learning through the case studies, recommended videos and breaks for reflective practice were interesting and thought provoking. If you are interested in how gender analysis and transformative innovation, this course provides an insight into the two can be intersected harmoniously.
By Pragyan P P•
Jun 22, 2021
It is an aptly structured course to introduce and familiarize gender analytics. It navigates with captivating references that empower thinking and reflection. It is suitably paced and intelligently presented. Every chapter interestingly ingrains the concepts and the assignments smartly retrieve them.
By Mariana A F•
Jun 27, 2021
I loved this course. It is the first time in my life that I find myself completing enthusiastically a course on a Saturday night instead of "enjoying myself", because this course was too engaging and enjoyable. I learned a lot and can't wait to continue with the other courses
By Rose N•
Jul 29, 2021
It has been very enlighting. Gender is diverse as i have seen. It hasnt been an easy course though but thank you Lecturers. I have already started applying the knowledge obtained.
It is worth the time and resources.
thank you
By Sunakshi M•
May 9, 2022
Wonderful courses that helps understands gender analysis as a subject and help understand intersectionality of gender with other elements of race, sex, etc... and how we can leverage this to build products and services.