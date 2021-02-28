About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners who have completed the first two courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Acquire tools for seeing the world as your users & stakeholders see it, with particular attention to marginalized or silent voices.

  • Identify latent human needs, looking beyond obvious patterns in quantitative and qualitative data to understand underlying drivers and motivations.

  • Reframe problems such that innovative and inclusive solutions may emerge through problem finding and not just problem solving.

  • Learn how to involve users & stakeholders in all stages of design—from ideating to prototyping and testing—& bring a learning mindset to the process.

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Prototyping
  • Design Thinking
  • Innovation
  • Inclusive Innovation
Course 3 of 5 in the
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners who have completed the first two courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Human-centered design for inclusive innovation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Empathize: Empathy-based research methods

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Reframing: Making sense of your research

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Ideate, prototype, and test

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HUMAN-CENTERED DESIGN FOR INCLUSIVE INNOVATION

About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization

Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design

Frequently Asked Questions

