Mark Leung is the former the Director of the Business Design Lab at the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management. His area of expertise is in Business Design, a human-centred approach to corporate innovation and business transformation. Mark works with students, academia and industry on applied research initiatives to develop innovation enabled business leaders and advance innovation practice at organizational levels. Mark has taught in the executive, graduate and undergraduate programs and has worked with a variety of organizations, some of which include: Scotiabank, Telus, Estée-Lauder, P&G, Deloitte, Samsung, Lutron Electronics, Governments of Singapore and Ontario. Mark has won numerous teaching awards for his work in the classroom and has written for Rotman Magazine, Healthcare Quarterly, Medium and the Globe and Mail on the value of human-centred design.