It’s time to use your Gender Analytics skills to tackle a real-world challenge in your capstone project.
In the final course in the Gender Analytics Specialization offered by the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, you will practice your Gender Analytics skills in an applied learning project that will take you through the entire process for using gender-based insights to generate innovative solutions. You will be expected to think about the problem using an intersectional gender lens, explore both quantitative and qualitative data, apply human-centered design methodologies to developing prototypes, and plan for roll out in an organization, market or community. This activity provides a hands-on learning opportunity to practice critical skills for Gender Analytics.