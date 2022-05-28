About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of the first four courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to assess and integrate qualitative and quantitative insights about the needs of stakeholders, customers or beneficiaries

  • Explore approaches for reframing problem statements to get beyond traditional ways of thinking about an issue

  • Practice developing multiple ideas and approaches to the problem, iterating on the problem statement, and choosing one idea to prototype

  • Strategize about the organizational impact for making the idea come to life

Skills you will gain

  • Gender Based Analysis
  • Analytics
  • Design Thinking
  • Change Management
  • Innovation
Instructor

Offered by

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Identify the problem to solve

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Using inclusive analysis to reframe the problem

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Ideation, prototyping and iteration

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Making a change plan

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization

Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design

