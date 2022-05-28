All citizens in the EU are granted a European Citizenship on top of their national citizenship. Which rights and opportunities does this supra- and transnational citizenship provide? And what are the challenges and dilemmas of the two-level citizenship – for individuals, for the member states and for the union? This course examines the development, the scope and the challenges of European Citizenship.
Offered By
European Citizenship – Development, Scope, and ChallengesUniversity of Copenhagen
About this Course
For those interested in the development, status, rights and possibilities granted by EU citizenship, but also the challenges and future perspectives
For those interested in the development, status, rights and possibilities granted by EU citizenship, but also the challenges and future perspectives
Instructors
Offered by
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
University of Warsaw
Established in 1816, the University of Warsaw is the largest university in Poland and a highly recognized research centre in the country. Its academic community comprises 7,600 employees, more than 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students and over 2,400 doctoral candidates. Besides 24 faculties, UW has also 30 academic and research centres. A wide range of studies in humanities, social, exact as well as natural sciences, including 24 programmes with English as a language of instruction, is provided by UW.
University of Milan
Established in 1924, the University of Milan (UNIMI) is a public teaching and research-intensive university marked by a wide variety of disciplinary fields. With over 60.000 students enrolled in 124 Bachelor and Master degree programmes, 9 Single-cycle programmes and 33 Doctoral Schools, it is the largest university in Lombardia, one of the most dynamic and internationally-oriented EU regions. The university is also a leading institution in Italy and Europe for scientific productivity.
University of Heidelberg
Established in 1386, Heidelberg University is Germany’s oldest university and one of Europe’s most research-intensive institutions. Its successes in the Excellence Competitions of the German federal and state governments and in internationally recognised rankings substantiate the leading role of Heidelberg University in the academic, scientific and research landscape. The university is committed to advancing exceptional individual disciplines, promoting dialogue beyond traditional disciplinary boundaries, and turning research findings to good use for society and the economy. In this endeavour, it also relies on strong partners outside the university.
Sorbonne University
Sorbonne University is a multidisciplinary, research-intensive, world-class university. Located in the heart of Paris, with a regional presence, it is committed to the success of its students and to meeting the scientific challenges of the 21st century. In 2020, the University had 52,000 students and 800 PhD graduates. With 53 bachelors, 196 Master and 19 bi-disciplinary study programmes Sorbonne University covers a comprehensive range of subjects in the field of arts, humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering and medicine.
Charles University
Charles University was founded in 1348, which makes it the oldest university in the Czech Republic one of the oldest universities in Europe. Nearly 50,000 students and doctoral candidates are currently enrolled in a total of 300 degree programmes. The University comprises a total of seventeen faculties, of which five are medical, three are theological, six are faculties of the humanities and social sciences, and three are dedicated to the sciences. The main seat of the University is in Prague, with other campuses in Pilsen and in Hradec Kralove.
4EU+ Alliance
4EU+ Alliance brings together six large, comprehensive, public European research universities with the aim to create a new, shared quality of cooperation in teaching, education, research and administration. The cooperation is based on a common understanding of the European university idea, building on academic freedom and autonomy and ensuring fair participation in education. 4EU+ develops a common challenge-based framework for education by designing flexible learning pathways and ensuring university graduates gain competencies combining critical thinking, data literacy, multilingualism, entrepreneurship and a strong societal engagement.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Development and Status of European Citizenship
Although European citizenship was established with the Treaty of Maastricht, which entered into force in 1993, its development and reasoning originate back to the Treaty of Rome in 1958 with free movement for workers and the historically more limited right to cross-border welfare. Since its establishment, the substantive rights of European citizenship have grown, not least through the Court of Justice of the European Union as an important institutional entrepreneur. In this lecture, the development and current status of European Citizenship will be explored by discussing core rights such as equal treatment, free movement, cross-border welfare, and political rights in terms of the European Citizens’ Initiative.
EU Citizenship for 'Movers' and 'Stayers'
This second module further explores the scope of European citizenship, but adds the limits that materialize when rules and rights are applied in practice. We will look into pension, healthcare and family benefits, youth social integration and protection rights beyond the EU territory, as well as the challenges that might arise due to the inherent multilingualism and multiculturalism of the European Union. This module will seek answers to pertinent questions such as: Is European citizenship unequal in practice? Why is an issue, such as the exportability of family benefits, highly politicized in some member states? How do rights extend beyond the EU territory? What are the more recent developments of European citizenship and does that do away with the critique that European citizenship is a privilege for those on the move, but a rather hollow right for those who stay? Overall, this module aims to understand European Citizenship in context.
Challenges to European Citizenship
The third module turns to the challenges of European citizenship. We will present the two sides of the theoretical debate on whether it makes sense to use the concept of citizenship beyond the borders of the nation state. The theoretical critique will first be presented and then responded to. In addition, we will examine welfare chauvinism as a current political challenge to European citizenship. Finally, the lecture turns to de-Europeanisation of citizenship as a result of Brexit. While the process of de-Europeanisation takes away concrete rights for UK citizens in the Union and for EU citizens in the United Kingdom, the process of de-institutionalization also showcases the substantive scope of a key EU institution, matured through gradual steps of integration.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.