About this Course

4,595 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

For those interested in the development, status, rights and possibilities granted by EU citizenship, but also the challenges and future perspectives

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

For those interested in the development, status, rights and possibilities granted by EU citizenship, but also the challenges and future perspectives

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Copenhagen

Placeholder

University of Warsaw

Placeholder

University of Milan

Placeholder

University of Heidelberg

Placeholder

Sorbonne University

Placeholder

Charles University

Placeholder

4EU+ Alliance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Development and Status of European Citizenship

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

EU Citizenship for 'Movers' and 'Stayers'

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Challenges to European Citizenship

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder