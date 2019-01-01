Profile

      Maurizio Ferrera is Full Professor of Political Science at the University of Milano. His research focusses on comparative politics and public policy, the welfare state and European integration. He is President of the Network for the Advancement of Social and Political Studies (NASP) among Lombardy’s and Piedmont’s Universities and Scientific Director of the EuVisions observatory . Currently, he is Principal Investigator of ERC Synergy Grant SOLID and Unit Coordinator of H2020 project EUSOCIALCIT. Since 2004 he has been a regular editorialist of the “Corriere della Sera”.

      European Citizenship – Development, Scope, and Challenges

