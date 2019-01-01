Céline Spector is Professor at the Philosophy Department of Sorbonne University. Her research includes work in modern and contemporary political theory, especially the French Enlightenment, Montesquieu, Rousseau and their legacy. Her recent publications include, with Antoine Lilti, Penser l'Europe au XVIIIe siècle : commerce, civilisation, empire, Oxford : Oxford UNiversity Press on the Enlightenment, 2015 ; Eloges de l’injustice. La philosophie face à la déraison, Seuil, 2016 ; Rousseau, Cambridge : Polity Press, 2019). She is now working on a book on European citizenship: No demos ? Souveraineté et démocratie à l’épreuve de l’Europe (Seuil, « L’ordre philosophique », forthcoming).