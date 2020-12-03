About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the ECHR

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

General principles

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Human rights and democracy

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Insiders and outsiders: non-discrimination, vulnerable groups, migrants and asylum seekers

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

