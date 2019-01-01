Antoine Buyse is professor of human rights and director of the Netherlands Institute of Human Rights (SIM). He is Editor-in-Chief of the Netherlands Quarterly of Human Rights and he hosts a weblog about the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR Blog). He is co-coordinator of the University's Focus Research Area 'Cultures, Citizenship and Human Rights' and is a connected to the Montaigne Centre for Judicial Administration and Conflict Resolution and the University's strategic theme 'Institutions'.