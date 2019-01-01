Profile

Janneke Gerards

Janneke Gerards is professor of fundamental rights law at Utrecht Law School. She has published widely on fundamental rights law, judicial review and judicial reasoning, the European Convention of Human Rights and the development of fundamental rights by the Court of Justice of the European Union. Janneke Gerards is also a deputy Judge in the Appeals Court of The Hague, a member of the Human Rights Commission of the Dutch Advisory Council on International Affairs, and a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Human Rights for Open Societies

