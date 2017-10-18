DM
Jun 10, 2017
Very good to find out the basics. What are human rights, what they represent and in which way we should interpret them. Also, it has an easy language so you don't need law school or other studies.
SK
Dec 6, 2020
In this course of Europeen Convenction of human rights i learned valuable basic knowledge that open our eyes about our rights and how to defend . That we need in our life . Thanks a lot
By María I P•
Oct 18, 2017
It is an excellent opportunity to learn about human rights and acknowledge its importance within a democracy. The lectures are thorough, supported by materials of great quality, as well as experienced intructors.
By Dorin C M•
Jun 11, 2017
By Shaima I•
May 31, 2020
I didn't know much about human rights when I started this course. This course is really good for someone who doesn't have a sound knowledge in this field. The contents were well placed(you will find it in the schedule for every week) . It was mostly about the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which I believe is relevant to all. I had no difficulty in understanding the lectures. It was all explained in simple English. The reading materials weren't lengthy. Quizzes were easy and was based to a critical problems concerning human rights .Was an excellent and insightful course. I could complete it in less than five weeks.
By Johan A•
Jun 19, 2017
An excellent introduction to Human Rights in an inclusive and Open Society. I have learned a lot about the basic rights that ALL human beings have irrespective of the countries they reside in. All states have an obligation to ensure that those human rights are protected at all cost and in the best interests of each and every citizen and non-citizen!
By Санина Д А•
May 11, 2020
As a law student this course was very interesting and relevant to my studying field. The knowledge I have got during 6 weeks definitely will be useful for my career. Thank you for the time and effort you put into this course!
By Shabana G•
Jun 19, 2017
This has been a great introduction to the European Convention and Court of Human Rights. It has really helped deepen understanding of the treaty and how the court functions.
By Tofail A•
Sep 27, 2019
Who knows or care about the UNHDR? I care and everyone might have care about it. I am thankful for the access to learn more about it....
By Mustafa H•
Apr 4, 2017
The course is very good, but the only problem is that some of the terms are left without a clear definition and examples of diversity, which makes understanding some terms somewhat difficult for non-specialists in law.
By Gonca Ş•
Dec 14, 2020
I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this course. The content and methodology of the course are very well prepared. Besides the course teaching way through the Coursera platform was very practical and easy for self-learning. The examination method was also very good using different methods like multiple-choice tests, essay writing, and also peer-graded assignments, which pushed me to search and learn more about the subjects from external sources. The ECHR cases let me practice the information I gained and learn better the application of the Court in practice. I would like to thank you one more time for this training
By Russell B•
Nov 9, 2020
This is a well-structured, well-taught course. It's relatively light on lectures and readings, but relatively heavy on assessment tasks, which I think worked well. You learn a lot by wrestling with the assessment tasks. The course is at an introductory level and doesn't demand any prior legal knowledge. I'm legally trained, but not in this area. I think the course has equipped me with a pretty good basic knowledge of European and international human rights law, and I'm inspired to go on and deepen my knowledge in that field.
By Dr J P•
May 22, 2022
The course was well prepared and delivered. There was sufficient variation in approaches to assessments but some such as the Sound cloud recording were challenging for me.
Some of the feedback received on my assessments was a little too obtuse and brief to be of much assistance.
References to other legal istruments protecting human rights beyond Europe would be good as contrasting case studies such as in the Asia-Pacific or African regions.
By sara a•
Mar 24, 2018
I have been very pleased with my presence within your educational group and I have benefited greatly from the information, considering that my field of architecture studies is not well versed in this field so you have opened our eyes to some important concepts that we need in our lives and especially in these days the days of war that our cities are facing
By Consie L•
Dec 30, 2016
This course has offered sufficient information on the ECHR system, and the relationship between Open societies and human rights. By giving concrete examples, the course is able to explain, even simplify, complex (legal) concepts and cases. I strongly recommend this course for everyone wishing to have basic knowledge on how the ECHR system works.
By Luca G•
Mar 1, 2020
An absolutely interesting course that unites the issue of the protection of human rights and open societies in a fluid and stimulating way. The course allowed me to fully analyze the ECHR and bring it to life in understanding how open societies develop and how important the protection of human rights is for their evolution.
By Giulianna L A•
Dec 18, 2020
One of the best courses I've taken so far, given me the opportunity to have a better understand about Human Rights an how important is for us to take a better look at our society and pay attention on every single part of it to make sure that everyone knows and has its rights. Looking forward to other courses.
By YALCIN O•
Mar 3, 2019
I find this subject very very important. The course is great for everyone who want to learn something about human rights and open democracy relationship. The content of the course is not boring, and there are many examples from real life that help us to understand better. I strongly advice to everyone.
By rümeysa g•
Dec 6, 2020
It was such a nice course experiment that I liked both the lessons, the subjects and the respected professors. I will definitely take other courses as long as I have time. Both from the university and from the same professors. Thank you so much for everything. You helped me a lot to improve myself.
By Sarah H•
Dec 18, 2016
Fascinating course, had a blast learning about the topics covered. Can see that it would be useful across many fields of work/expertise, or just for the fun of learning, and also still very useful and applicable even if you're not from a country that is not included in this particular convention.
By Julieta C•
Mar 9, 2018
The course content was really good, i found on this course the necessary resources and tools to really have a deep comprehension about what it means human rights for open societies within the context of the ECHR and Convention.
I am really glad i have choosen the course ,very reccomendable
By Kateryna B•
May 29, 2020
Very insightful course! Would recommend it to everyone who wants to get a deeper understanding of notions of democracy, open society and human rights and how they correlate with each other. In plus, it was very interesting to learn some peculiarities of the ECtHR logic!
By Mehmet y G•
Sep 18, 2020
çok güzel bir kurs idi ücretsiz ve sertifikalı olması müthiş bir şey. :) beni bu kursa yönlendiren en büyük şey ise Türkçe alt yazı bulunması idi. Çünkü maalesef sitede çok az hukuk dersinde Türkçe alt yazı bulunuyor :( kursta emeği geçenlere çok teşekkürler :))
By Dante V•
Oct 13, 2020
This course was put together well and helps to instill the basics of the ECHR into your knowledge. I do wish it went a bit more in depth, but overall it was a great experience. I personally would recommend it to all those that are interested in taking it.
By Tomas V•
Dec 8, 2020
A very good course, the presentations were very clear and I learned a lot, thank you all very much!
There were only a couple of problems with some quiz, where the answers where arguibly right, but it didn¿t affect the overall review about it
By Antonija P P•
Jun 19, 2017
Amazing for all the beginners. The course has very clear structure, which enables you to connect all the topics. Very clear lectures and quizzes that help you with further understanding. Wish they would have also some more advanced courses.
By Selbol L•
Dec 22, 2020
The course contents, its mastery and delivery by the instructors exceeded my expectation when I first enrolled. It is a course I recommend to all those seeking to know about the human right system within Europe.