People have become more critical of EU policy and often seem to prefer local policy solutions in response to globalisation problems. How do you experience EU policy? Does it help? And if not, how can we change this? In this course, we learn how the European Union prepares and decides on policy, and how policy is transferred to member states and implemented by various authorities, including regional and local governments. We discuss the challenges of the European multi-level governance structure. We also focus on the main causes of policy failure or success. On this journey, we focus on actual policy and present the views of various experts: how easy is it to establish yourself in another EU-country? How do governments make sure that the air you breathe is clean? And who is responsible?
EU policy and implementation: making Europe work!Universiteit Leiden
About this Course
Offered by
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to this course
Great that you are joining us! In this course you will learn about the fascinating process of European policy-making and implementation. Before you start studying we invite you to go through our introduction module first. Please introduce yourself on the forum to meet your fellow learners. If you encounter any difficulties while studying, please let us know on the forum. For technical difficulties or questions regarding the course certificate, you can always contact the Coursera Learner Helpdesk. Good luck and we hope you will enjoy studying in this course!
Understanding policy and the European policy process
The course starts by introducing the main concepts such as policy and the policy process, and includes a discussion of what decision-making is. It is shown that in making a decision the decided outcome is not always the most socially desirable state of affairs. This is important to understand in order to appreciate the imperfections of decision-making at the various levels of the European policy process. Furthermore, we explore the European multi-level policy process, as a starting point for the more specialized lectures in the subsequent weeks. In this week, students are also introduced to the policy dossiers to make their choice.
EU Decision-making
Focusing on EU decision-making, the main question is: what can go wrong in the European decision-making process over legal measures? The lectures pay attention to the role of sectoral interests in the EU, and time. Policymakers often seem to be in a hurry, which may impact the choices that are made. Furthermore, in the last lecture we turn our perspective to the international context within which the EU operates. International agreements, for example, can be yet another source for further European legislation.
Transposition
Once legal measures have been adopted, the question arises as to what will happen next? For EU directives, the formal requirements need to be transformed into national legislation by member states. We discuss both a legal and a policy perspective on transposition, which provide rather different perspectives on this work. Adopted legal measures may also require further specification, which brings us to the preparation and adoption of delegated and implementing acts. For these acts the European Commission plays an important role. Finally, we look into the role of the European Commission as an actor overseeing transposition in the member states. Does the Commission act as the ‘guardian of the treaties’?
Reviews
- 5 stars63.57%
- 4 stars23.17%
- 3 stars6.62%
- 2 stars2.64%
- 1 star3.97%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EU POLICY AND IMPLEMENTATION: MAKING EUROPE WORK!
i give 5star very interesing course thumbs up 👍 EU policy and implementation🤩🤩
Exactly what I expected to learn from this course, excellent!
Fantastic course. Thank you Mr Steunenberg, UL and Coursera for making this happen.
Great course, I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a lot about policymaking and policy implementation.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.