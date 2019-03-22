Welcome to the MOOC “Doing Business in Europe”!
Europe is a major world trade partner as well as a place where to acquire significant business experience. This is the reason why this MOOC has been designed with the view to explaining and guiding you in doing business in Europe. Do you really know Europe? How should you consider and approach the European continent? What business lessons can be drawn in a European perspective? With a dozen contributions from academics in the various domains of management (marketing, supply chain, finance, human resources management or strategy) and as many testimonials from business leaders operating in Europe, this course will help you enrich your knowledge and business competences within the European context. The MOOC is divided into 5 topics corresponding to 5 major issues when doing business in Europe: 1. Approaching the European market(s) 2. Innovating in Europe 3. Investing in Europe 4. Building the value chain 5. Integrating the diversity There are no prerequisite for this course. At the end of the coursework, participants will be able to understand how to design a European-scale development strategy. Please enroll and thank you in advance for choosing this course!