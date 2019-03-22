About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Negotiation
  • Business Strategy
  • Market (Economics)
Instructors

Offered by

ESCP Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction

Unit 1: Approaching the European market(s)

Week
2

Week 2

Unit 2: Innovating in Europe

Week
3

Week 3

Unit 3: Investing in Europe

Week
4

Week 4

Unit 4: Building the value chain

