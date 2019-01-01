Florence Pinot de Villechenon is associate Professor at ESCP Europe Paris campus. She is a graduate of the Universidad de Buenos Aires and the Université de Paris IV – Sorbonne. She holds a Doctorate in " - Sociétés occidentales – option Histoire" - from Université de Paris VII. Professor Pinot de Villechenon has been Academic Coordinator for Latin America at ESCP Europe since 1993. She is a lecturer in Hispanic Civilisation, Business Environment in Latin America, in International Relations and in Policies and Strategies of Cooperation (EU / Latin America). She conducts research in the Latin-American Policies of the European Union and in the Strategies of International Cooperation with Emerging Countries as well as in the area of cultural project management (e.g. international exhibitions). She has headed the CERALE research centre (Centre d’Etudes et de Recherche Amérique latine Europe) at ESCP Europe since 2001. Professor Pinot is currently researching European investment in Latin America. She also works as a consultant for the French Foreign Office and and the Ministry of Higher Education - for academic cooperation with Latin America and member of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in France, of Chambre économique du Mexique en France, of the Foro de Profesionales Argentinos en Francia and of Mariannes Asociación de Mujeres Francoargentinas. She participated in the ExpoFrance 2025 as board member of EXPOFRANCE 2025 and deputy member of GIP Exposition universelle 2025. Within The Foro Académico Permanente UE-CELAC, she coordinates the task force "University-Society". She was a member of the Technical Committee of OBREALE (Observatorio de las Relaciones América Latina Europa) in Biarritz and taught at the Institut des Hautes Etudes d’Amérique latine.