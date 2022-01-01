- Compete on the Internal Market
- Legal Research
- Law
- Business Law
- Foreign Policy
European Business Law Specialization
Launch your career in Europe. Master the essentials in European Business Law.
Offered By
What you will learn
Navigate and understand relevant laws and regulations regarding the internal European Union market
Establishing and running a company within the European Union
Constructing and presenting a persuasive legal argument
Creating a competitive edge for a company and protecting and defending a company's inventions and products
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will learn the fundamentals of European Business Law in order to establish a business and compete on the European Union internal market. There are three assignments included in this specialization, one in each course. In the first course, the assignment is to write an essay considering in what way EU legislation and ECJ case law uphold the free movement of goods in the internal market, as well as possible restrictions. In the second course, the assignment is a case report based on the Courage v. Crehan case. In the third and last course, the assignment is to create an objective legal memorandum based on a fictive scenario.
The course does not require any prior knowledge in European Business Law.
The course does not require any prior knowledge in European Business Law.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
European Business Law: Understanding the Fundamentals
The European Union is one of the world’s largest and most important economies. This six week course is the first in a series of three that will provide students with an insight into European Business Law. The series ranges from considering the basic structures and principles of the European Union to focusing on various specialized areas of law. Each course will give the students an understanding of the laws and policies that regulate the internal market of European Union, as well as relevant case law and useful inputs from leading practitioners in the field.
European Business Law: Doing Business in Europe
This six-week course titled Doing Business in Europe is the second in a series of three exploring some of the main business aspects of European Union law. Besides providing learners with a sound knowledge base of European laws and regulations relevant to establishing and managing a company within the European Union, the course also explores business considerations within a broader perspective by including inputs from leading law practitioners in the field. More specifically, the course discusses strategic and financial considerations within Company law, as well as Labour law issues such as restructuring enterprises, working conditions and handling crises situations. The course also examines other legal areas such as Tax law, Environmental law and Private International law, and how they tie in to doing business in Europe.
European Business Law: Competing in Europe
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
Lund University
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Do I earn Lund credits upon completion of this class?
Can I contact the course instructors directly?
What resources will I need for this class?
What are the learning outcomes of this course and why should I take it?
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What if I need additional time to complete the course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.