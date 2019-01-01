Xavier Groussot is professor of EU law at Lund University, Director of the Master in European Business Law and Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Law. He is also visiting professor at University Panthéon Assas (Paris II) where he teaches EU free movement law at the European College of Paris since 2009. He also been recently appointed visiting Professor at the University of Reykjavik in October 2014. His main fields of interests lie in EU constitutional law, internal market law and EU procedural law. He has published extensively at international level. At this stage, he has published 5 books and written more than 50 articles.