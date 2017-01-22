About this Course

6,209 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
European Business Law Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
European Business Law Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,313 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Trademarks as Essential Assets

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Defending Patents

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 88 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Competition: Illegal Cooperation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Competition: Abuse of Dominance and Mergers

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EUROPEAN BUSINESS LAW: COMPETING IN EUROPE

View all reviews

About the European Business Law Specialization

European Business Law

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder