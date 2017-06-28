About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
European Business Law Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Foreign Policy
  • Law
  • Legal Research
  • Business Law
Instructors

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to EU law

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sources and Method

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Fundamental Principles

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Enforcement of EU Law and Judicial Review

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

European Business Law

