Lecturer
Magnus Schmauch is associate professor at the university of Umeå, Sweden. He is Of Counsel with the law firm Öberg & Associés AB, Stockholm, Sweden.
His work is mainly focused on State aid law and general EU law. Before, he was at the Court of Appeals for Northern Norrland.
Magnus Schmauch worked for several years at the European Court of Justice and the EFTA Court in Luxembourg. He has a PhD in law from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, with a doctoral thesis on State aid to airlines. He also has an LLM from Lund University, specializing in banking law, and a bachelor’s degree in political science.