About this Course

8,468 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
European Business Law Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
European Business Law Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,675 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Making Business Transactions

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Establishing a Company

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Employing and Working in Europe

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Paying Taxes and Complying with Environmental Standards

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EUROPEAN BUSINESS LAW: DOING BUSINESS IN EUROPE

View all reviews

About the European Business Law Specialization

European Business Law

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder