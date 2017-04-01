This six-week course titled Doing Business in Europe is the second in a series of three exploring some of the main business aspects of European Union law. Besides providing learners with a sound knowledge base of European laws and regulations relevant to establishing and managing a company within the European Union, the course also explores business considerations within a broader perspective by including inputs from leading law practitioners in the field. More specifically, the course discusses strategic and financial considerations within Company law, as well as Labour law issues such as restructuring enterprises, working conditions and handling crises situations. The course also examines other legal areas such as Tax law, Environmental law and Private International law, and how they tie in to doing business in Europe.
At the end of this course, you will have a basic understanding of how to: · Understand the relevant regulations governing the internal European Union market · Establish and run a company within the European Union · Employ staff and recognize workers’ rights and obligations · Comply with tax regulations and environmental standards · Set up agreements and resolve cross-border disputes · Successfully analyse EU case law and draft case reports About the Series The Lund series in European Business Law ranges from considering the basic structures and principles of the European Union to focusing on specialized areas of European Union law. The first course, Understanding the Fundamentals, examines the core structures and principles of the European Union. The third and final course, Competing in Europe, goes into depth concerning how to compete on the internal market and protect your brand, product or invention. All three courses can be taken independently or in sequence depending on your needs and preferences. To keep up to speed on the course series, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/eblmooc/ Syllabus and Format Each course consists of a number of modules where one module represents about one week of work. A module includes a number of lectures and readings, and finishes with an assessment – a quiz or a peer graded assignment. The assessments are intended to encourage learning and ensure that you understand the material of the course. Participating in forum discussions is voluntary. Course I - Understanding the Fundamentals Module 1. Introduction Module 2. Legal Method and Sources Module 3. Constitutional Freedoms and Fundamental principles Module 4. Enforcement of EU Law and Judicial Review Module 4. Freedom of Movement Module 5. The External Dimension Course II - Doing Business in Europe Module 1. Making Business Transactions Module 2. Establishing a Company Module 3. Employing and Working in Europe Module 4. Paying Taxes and Complying with Environmental Standards Module 5. Resolving Cross-border Disputes Module 6. Case Clinic Course III - Competing in Europe Module 1. Trademarks as essential Assets Module 2. Defending Patents Module 3. Competition: Illegal Agreements Module 4. Competition: Abuse of Dominance and Mergers Module 5. Selling to the State and State Aid Module 6. Legal Writing and Argumentation Lund University Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centers and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English. The Faculty of Law is one of Lund University’s four original faculties, dating back to 1666. It is a modern faculty with an international profile, welcoming both international and Swedish students. Education, research and interaction with the surrounding community are the main focus of the Faculty’s work. The connection between the three is particularly apparent in the programmes and courses offered by the university, including the university’s MOOC course in European Business Law. The students get the chance to engross themselves in traditional legal studies, while interacting with both researchers and professionally active lawyers with qualifications and experience from various areas of law. The faculty offers three international Masters: two 2-year Master’s programmes in International Human Rights Law and European Business Law, and a 1-year Master’s in European and International Tax Law. Students from around 40 countries take part in the programmes which offer a unique subject specialization within each field, with highly qualified researchers and professional legal practitioners engaged in the teaching. The Master’s programme in European Business Law provides an in-depth understanding of both the practical and the theoretical aspects of business law within the European Union. The programme provides both general and specific knowledge of the European Union legal framework, which is necessary for students intending to work as legal advisors or business decision-makers. The programme is delivered in English and is open to students with at least a three year degree in Law (Bachelor, LL.B, or equivalent) who want to specialise in European economic and business law. The MOOC course in European Business Law is a great course to start with for students intending to apply for the Master’s programme in European Business Law. Even though the MOOC course does not grant credits previous knowledge of the subject is considered upon admission to the master’s programme. For more information about the Master’s programme in European Business Law see https://www.law.lu.se/#!meb