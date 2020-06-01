Chevron Left
This six-week course titled Doing Business in Europe is the second in a series of three exploring some of the main business aspects of European Union law. Besides providing learners with a sound knowledge base of European laws and regulations relevant to establishing and managing a company within the European Union, the course also explores business considerations within a broader perspective by including inputs from leading law practitioners in the field. More specifically, the course discusses strategic and financial considerations within Company law, as well as Labour law issues such as restructuring enterprises, working conditions and handling crises situations. The course also examines other legal areas such as Tax law, Environmental law and Private International law, and how they tie in to doing business in Europe. At the end of this course, you will have a basic understanding of how to: · Understand the relevant regulations governing the internal European Union market · Establish and run a company within the European Union · Employ staff and recognize workers’ rights and obligations · Comply with tax regulations and environmental standards · Set up agreements and resolve cross-border disputes · Successfully analyse EU case law and draft case reports About the Series The Lund series in European Business Law ranges from considering the basic structures and principles of the European Union to focusing on specialized areas of European Union law. The first course, Understanding the Fundamentals, examines the core structures and principles of the European Union. The third and final course, Competing in Europe, goes into depth concerning how to compete on the internal market and protect your brand, product or invention. All three courses can be taken independently or in sequence depending on your needs and preferences. To keep up to speed on the course series, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/eblmooc/ Syllabus and Format Each course consists of a number of modules where one module represents about one week of work. A module includes a number of lectures and readings, and finishes with an assessment – a quiz or a peer graded assignment. The assessments are intended to encourage learning and ensure that you understand the material of the course. Participating in forum discussions is voluntary. Course I - Understanding the Fundamentals Module 1. Introduction Module 2. Legal Method and Sources Module 3. Constitutional Freedoms and Fundamental principles Module 4. Enforcement of EU Law and Judicial Review Module 4. Freedom of Movement Module 5. The External Dimension Course II - Doing Business in Europe Module 1. Making Business Transactions Module 2. Establishing a Company Module 3. Employing and Working in Europe Module 4. Paying Taxes and Complying with Environmental Standards Module 5. Resolving Cross-border Disputes Module 6. Case Clinic Course III - Competing in Europe Module 1. Trademarks as essential Assets Module 2. Defending Patents Module 3. Competition: Illegal Agreements Module 4. Competition: Abuse of Dominance and Mergers Module 5. Selling to the State and State Aid Module 6. Legal Writing and Argumentation Lund University Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centers and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English. The Faculty of Law is one of Lund University’s four original faculties, dating back to 1666. It is a modern faculty with an international profile, welcoming both international and Swedish students. Education, research and interaction with the surrounding community are the main focus of the Faculty’s work. The connection between the three is particularly apparent in the programmes and courses offered by the university, including the university’s MOOC course in European Business Law. The students get the chance to engross themselves in traditional legal studies, while interacting with both researchers and professionally active lawyers with qualifications and experience from various areas of law. The faculty offers three international Masters: two 2-year Master’s programmes in International Human Rights Law and European Business Law, and a 1-year Master’s in European and International Tax Law. Students from around 40 countries take part in the programmes which offer a unique subject specialization within each field, with highly qualified researchers and professional legal practitioners engaged in the teaching. The Master’s programme in European Business Law provides an in-depth understanding of both the practical and the theoretical aspects of business law within the European Union. The programme provides both general and specific knowledge of the European Union legal framework, which is necessary for students intending to work as legal advisors or business decision-makers. The programme is delivered in English and is open to students with at least a three year degree in Law (Bachelor, LL.B, or equivalent) who want to specialise in European economic and business law. The MOOC course in European Business Law is a great course to start with for students intending to apply for the Master’s programme in European Business Law. Even though the MOOC course does not grant credits previous knowledge of the subject is considered upon admission to the master’s programme. For more information about the Master’s programme in European Business Law see https://www.law.lu.se/#!meb...

MK

Feb 19, 2020

Extremely interesting course with a wide range of legal issues that reflects on aspects of the business. Excellent choice either for law graduates, either for EU entrepreneurs

AN

Jan 9, 2021

Many thanks to the Lund University and the lecturers. The course was very engaging, insightful, and I acquired a lot of useful skills and knowledge.

By María J B F

Jun 1, 2020

Very interesting course.

I would recommend to update the lectures. Much more directives and regulations have become in force!!

Despite that, great content.

By Egor S

Oct 15, 2020

Great course! Thank you Lund Univercity; Teachers, Educators and Specialists! Big thanks to all Svensk teachers, bra jobba! Special thanks to all international speakers and for brilliant English language you all speak. Thanks for all your interviews with practical advises from real field-working experts. And thank you Coursera for personal grant for me to have this course for free-I treasure that, I shall use all the knowledge from this course and after I apply what I've learned and be successful in business in Europe, I will return in a good measure to all of you, friendly givers. Thank you all! Egor, Russia.

By Valeriia L

May 28, 2020

This course gave me a general review of EU statutes and EU case law regarding establishing and running business in Europe. What's more, it was great chance to be taught by lecturers from Lund Univ. Thank you all people who take part in creating this outstanding course!

All in all, I advise this course for law students who want to connect their future with legal support of business within Europe. As for me, I am going to learn next 3rd part of European Business Law.

By billal b

Jul 19, 2021

I am pleased and honored to extend to you my sincere thanks and great gratitude for the organization and interest in this wonderful session presented by members and professors in various topics and your continuous follow-up to these topics, as a matter of care and attention to what is written and presented quickly. And sure, all thanks and gratitude to everyone who was credited with this .

By Panagiotis G

Feb 18, 2020

Very comprehensive, detailed and business- oriented course. Quite helpful in analyzing case law and get the so called "Big Picture" of European Frameworks. As far as I am concerned, the multi-facet structure of the course in question gets straight to the "Law" point, taking into account the ordinary course of Business.

By James I

Sep 16, 2017

I really enjoyed doing this course. It was a good introductory level course. I found the level of information (reading, videos) was not too much, and the presentations were thoughtful and informative. The quizzes were not too difficult. It was a good course for me to take because I am very busy with work.

By Michael L B

Dec 10, 2017

Very interesting view on how domestic (member states) and overall EU law influences the different aspects of commerce. Furthermore, it gives some interesting insight into the daily struggles of policy & law managing a complex and evolving commercial environment that is the EU/EEA/Common Market.

By Giorgi C

Feb 10, 2021

An excelent course in Buseiness Law. Very informative and full of resources. Well organised lessons and reading materials.

One more thing to underline, I wish the course videos and materials be updaed at least each year. It will bring new deve,opment, new cases, regulations and etc.

By George K

Jul 26, 2019

The course European Business Law: Doing Business in Europe was very interesting and useful, wisely structured and organised, the lecturers were fine, but especially I liked section the Practical Perspectives which was at the end of each week. Thank you very much!

By Ekaterina S

May 14, 2020

Very interesting course, as it is quite practical. Sometimes complicated, however, this shall be a plus.

It could be a bit improved if there were more practical tasks, as little tests for each topic within the module.

Thank you again!

By Michal M

Apr 13, 2020

Thank you for this great course. I was generally very satisfied with how the individual areas of law were summarizied in the individual lectures. But, please, do something about the English subtitles, they are pretty bad.

By Ricardo A T

Sep 11, 2016

It's a very good course. Even it's a general view is very clear. The practioners point of view, put it at the end of some lessons are a very good idea and help to close the hole lesson.

10 points and go for more courses!

By Daniela Č

Dec 1, 2016

I really like this course. The topics are presented in very clear way and in short time cover a big variety of issues. Also practical discussions are really useful and interesting.

By Michael K

Feb 20, 2020

Extremely interesting course with a wide range of legal issues that reflects on aspects of the business. Excellent choice either for law graduates, either for EU entrepreneurs

By Gustavo B F

Jan 6, 2019

It was such a great course to have a first but deeply contact with Business Law in Europe. I really appreciate all the efforts done to make this course possible. Thanks a lot!

By Mhd M A N

Aug 14, 2020

This programme is ideal for those seeking to doing business in Europe or advance a knowledge in European business Law in the EU institutions and I am one of those.

By Каткова М М

Sep 5, 2020

An interesting course, that covers a lot and gives the right perspective on how to study European Business Law. There is a lot of material to read and discover.

By Ani N

Jan 10, 2021

Many thanks to the Lund University and the lecturers. The course was very engaging, insightful, and I acquired a lot of useful skills and knowledge.

By Fe M D G C

Jul 14, 2020

Thank you Faculty of Law Lund University for this amazing MOOC. This will serve as a very good foundation for my career in Commercial Law.

By Fábio M P

May 30, 2021

The course is pretty good. It gives a great European Law overview, for professionals or students who want to initiate in this field.

By Nuwan D

Sep 27, 2021

By Rebeca C

Feb 2, 2020

Me encanto el curso, super completo y el lenguaje de los profesores era conciso, lento y claro. Haria muchos mas

By Hermel F R G

Sep 30, 2020

Great course! Helps a lot with the understanding of EU law and its interaction with international private law.

By Sergei Z

Nov 9, 2017

The course contains a lot of new and interesting information about complex international issues.

By Nelson K

Jul 19, 2020

A really good overview of EU law as it pertains to doing business in Europe. Thank you again.

