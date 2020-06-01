MK
Feb 19, 2020
Extremely interesting course with a wide range of legal issues that reflects on aspects of the business. Excellent choice either for law graduates, either for EU entrepreneurs
AN
Jan 9, 2021
Many thanks to the Lund University and the lecturers. The course was very engaging, insightful, and I acquired a lot of useful skills and knowledge.
By María J B F•
Jun 1, 2020
Very interesting course.
I would recommend to update the lectures. Much more directives and regulations have become in force!!
Despite that, great content.
By Egor S•
Oct 15, 2020
Great course! Thank you Lund Univercity; Teachers, Educators and Specialists! Big thanks to all Svensk teachers, bra jobba! Special thanks to all international speakers and for brilliant English language you all speak. Thanks for all your interviews with practical advises from real field-working experts. And thank you Coursera for personal grant for me to have this course for free-I treasure that, I shall use all the knowledge from this course and after I apply what I've learned and be successful in business in Europe, I will return in a good measure to all of you, friendly givers. Thank you all! Egor, Russia.
By Valeriia L•
May 28, 2020
This course gave me a general review of EU statutes and EU case law regarding establishing and running business in Europe. What's more, it was great chance to be taught by lecturers from Lund Univ. Thank you all people who take part in creating this outstanding course!
All in all, I advise this course for law students who want to connect their future with legal support of business within Europe. As for me, I am going to learn next 3rd part of European Business Law.
By billal b•
Jul 19, 2021
I am pleased and honored to extend to you my sincere thanks and great gratitude for the organization and interest in this wonderful session presented by members and professors in various topics and your continuous follow-up to these topics, as a matter of care and attention to what is written and presented quickly. And sure, all thanks and gratitude to everyone who was credited with this .
By Panagiotis G•
Feb 18, 2020
Very comprehensive, detailed and business- oriented course. Quite helpful in analyzing case law and get the so called "Big Picture" of European Frameworks. As far as I am concerned, the multi-facet structure of the course in question gets straight to the "Law" point, taking into account the ordinary course of Business.
By James I•
Sep 16, 2017
I really enjoyed doing this course. It was a good introductory level course. I found the level of information (reading, videos) was not too much, and the presentations were thoughtful and informative. The quizzes were not too difficult. It was a good course for me to take because I am very busy with work.
By Michael L B•
Dec 10, 2017
Very interesting view on how domestic (member states) and overall EU law influences the different aspects of commerce. Furthermore, it gives some interesting insight into the daily struggles of policy & law managing a complex and evolving commercial environment that is the EU/EEA/Common Market.
By Giorgi C•
Feb 10, 2021
An excelent course in Buseiness Law. Very informative and full of resources. Well organised lessons and reading materials.
One more thing to underline, I wish the course videos and materials be updaed at least each year. It will bring new deve,opment, new cases, regulations and etc.
By George K•
Jul 26, 2019
The course European Business Law: Doing Business in Europe was very interesting and useful, wisely structured and organised, the lecturers were fine, but especially I liked section the Practical Perspectives which was at the end of each week. Thank you very much!
By Ekaterina S•
May 14, 2020
Very interesting course, as it is quite practical. Sometimes complicated, however, this shall be a plus.
It could be a bit improved if there were more practical tasks, as little tests for each topic within the module.
Thank you again!
By Michal M•
Apr 13, 2020
Thank you for this great course. I was generally very satisfied with how the individual areas of law were summarizied in the individual lectures. But, please, do something about the English subtitles, they are pretty bad.
By Ricardo A T•
Sep 11, 2016
It's a very good course. Even it's a general view is very clear. The practioners point of view, put it at the end of some lessons are a very good idea and help to close the hole lesson.
10 points and go for more courses!
By Daniela Č•
Dec 1, 2016
I really like this course. The topics are presented in very clear way and in short time cover a big variety of issues. Also practical discussions are really useful and interesting.
By Michael K•
Feb 20, 2020
By Gustavo B F•
Jan 6, 2019
It was such a great course to have a first but deeply contact with Business Law in Europe. I really appreciate all the efforts done to make this course possible. Thanks a lot!
By Mhd M A N•
Aug 14, 2020
This programme is ideal for those seeking to doing business in Europe or advance a knowledge in European business Law in the EU institutions and I am one of those.
By Каткова М М•
Sep 5, 2020
An interesting course, that covers a lot and gives the right perspective on how to study European Business Law. There is a lot of material to read and discover.
By Ani N•
Jan 10, 2021
By Fe M D G C•
Jul 14, 2020
Thank you Faculty of Law Lund University for this amazing MOOC. This will serve as a very good foundation for my career in Commercial Law.
By Fábio M P•
May 30, 2021
The course is pretty good. It gives a great European Law overview, for professionals or students who want to initiate in this field.
By Nuwan D•
Sep 27, 2021
By Rebeca C•
Feb 2, 2020
Me encanto el curso, super completo y el lenguaje de los profesores era conciso, lento y claro. Haria muchos mas
By Hermel F R G•
Sep 30, 2020
Great course! Helps a lot with the understanding of EU law and its interaction with international private law.
By Sergei Z•
Nov 9, 2017
The course contains a lot of new and interesting information about complex international issues.
By Nelson K•
Jul 19, 2020
A really good overview of EU law as it pertains to doing business in Europe. Thank you again.