Associate Professor
Sanja Bogojevi ć joined Lund University in 2011, where she is an Associate Professor in Environmental Law. She teaches various courses within the field of EU Law, Environmental Law and Argumentation and Methodology. The European Commission has awarded her courses the status of Jean Monnet Modules for their innovation in teaching. Bogojevi ć is also the Co-Director of the Master’s Programme in European Business Law.
Bogojevi ć completed her doctoral studies at Corpus Christi College at Oxford University, attained her LLB with German Law from King's College London and Universität Passau, and obtained her LLM from College of Europe, Bruges. She has been a DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst) research scholar at the Max Planck Institute for Collective Goods in Bonn, a visiting doctoral Hauser Global Fellow at the New York University School of Law, and a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of New South Wales (UNSW Australia).
Bogojevi ć is currently the Associate Editor of the Review of European, Comparative and International Environmental Law (RECIEL), as well as an elected member of the Young Swedish Academy, and a board member of the Swedish Network for European Legal Studies.
In her work, Bogojevi ć analyses interlinks between states and markets in emissions trading regimes, which is discussed in detail in her book, 'Emissions Trading Schemes: Markets, States and Law', published by Hart Publishing (2013). Her current research looks at the adjudication of private rights in natural resources and their interplay with public law. This research is generously sponsored by Vetenskapsrådet and Ragnar Söderbergs Stiftelse.