Senior Professor
Michael Bogdan is Senior Professor of Comparative and Private International Law in the Law Faculty of the University of Lund. He holds a JUDr. degree from the Charles University in Prague and B.A., LL.M. and jur.dr. degrees from the University of Lund. His previous positions were Professor of Private Law and International Trade Law (1985-1995), Associate Professor of International Law (1978-1984), Assistant Professor of Law (1976-1978), Research Assistant (1975-1976), all at the University of Lund. He is a member and former President of GEDIP (Groupe européen de droit international privé), member of the International Academy of Comparative Law and full member of the Institut de droit international. He is the author of 14 books and more than 450 articles and reviews on various legal subjects.